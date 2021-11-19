Charlotte woman completes 25 miles of World’s Toughest Mudder

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Have you heard of Tough Mudder? It’s essentially an obstacle racecourse people participate in on weekends around the country.

Then there’s World’s Toughest Mudder – a 24-hour event. Whoever completes the most laps of the 5-mile course is the winner.

Jesi Strachman, a Charlotte woman, achieved her dream of completing 25 miles last weekend.

“I’m like holy crap. Holy crap. I start to cry. Again, I have so much gratitude.”

Completing 25 miles in the World’s Toughest Mudder is an awesome achievement. But Jesi’s journey to 25 miles took a major turn in 2015 at her friend’s grandmother’s funeral.

“As the pastor was speaking, I just felt this calmness come over me from head to toe and I knew everything was going to be okay. And I thought at the time it was regarding granny’s passing.

When in reality – it was God preparing Jesi for a life-changing event. But on that day – Jesi didn’t believe in God.

“So, I was an atheist before I got paralyzed. I was saved the day before my accident. I was a passenger on a motorcycle, a woman made a U-turn, driver of the bike went through her back window, broke his leg. I went over her SUV, breaking my back in 2 places, ribs, punctured my lungs, nicked my spinal cord, had a traumatic brain injury, and coded twice and had to be resuscitated. Saw my grandmother, she said ‘Jesi May, it’s not your time, you can’t stay with me, I can’t stay with you. You have people to get back to and things to do.'”

Over the next several years, Jesi came to grips with her new reality.

“I went to CMC main in charlotte. Those doctors took really good care of me. But they did tell me I would never walk again. You’re a t4 paraplegic, which means I’m paralyzed from the middle of the chest down and I would never regain anything.

Jesi’s hard work and determination over the years have led to progress.

“I have almost full sensation. I feel hot and cold in my legs. I have a little bit of movement and I’ve regained a good amount of core control, which has completely improved my quality of life.”

When Jesi’s grandmother told her she had things to do – she wasn’t kidding.

“I’ve become an actor. I’ve become a model. I’ve become an athlete. I just get to continue to do all these great things and inspire myself and others at the same time which is pretty powerful. I am having a blast. I’m not going to lie. The wheel life is the best life.”

Everything in life is all about perspective.

Jesi is an inspiration to athletes at Tough Mudder competitions. But more so she inspires herself every day by fighting and choosing joy every morning.

“I’m super inspired by me. I make the choice to get out of bed, physically grab my legs, swing them off the bed, transfer to my wheelchair and get every day started. It’s just amazing to overcome that society says should stop me. Society says it’s okay if I don’t continue to live. I decide what society says I should do isn’t the way I am going to live my life. I am going to take this and live to the fullest every day. That’s pretty damn inspiring. I’m not going to lie.”

Jesi co-founded the Wheel with Me foundation. She chooses to use her accident as a blessing for others.

“It’s really about how you treat your fellow human. We are here to lift each other up. We are here to encourage one another and support one another through this journey of life that’s not easy all the time. So, that’s the best thing I got out of becoming a paraplegic.”

Jesi does every part of the course – other than the monkey bars. Because if she falls, she will do harm to her legs. Instead – she swims.

The toughest part of the race is giving up her independence on the course. Because she worked so hard to gain her independence during rehab.