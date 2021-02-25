Charlotte to host 2021 ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The 2021 ACC Baseball Championship will be held at Truist Field in Charlotte, the conference announced Thursday.

The event will be held at the Charlotte Knights home stadium from May 25-30.

Charlotte was originally awarded the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship following a yearlong process involving the conference’s baseball committee and was approved by the league’s membership.

Due to COVID, all 2020 ACC and NCAA spring championships were cancelled, so the Queen City will now welcome the ACC one year later than originally planned.



“We are proud of the continued partnership with the city of Charlotte and appreciate the Knights welcoming the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship to Truist Field,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “After losing the spring sports season to the pandemic, which also meant not playing our 2020 championship in Charlotte, it’s gratifying to be making this announcement.”



Officials say the ACC and the Charlotte Knights will work to develop attendance and ticketing policies that adhere to any state COVID guidelines. T



“We would like to thank the ACC for its continued support and commitment in bringing the Championship to Charlotte,” Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski said. “We also look forward to continuing to work with our great partners at the Charlotte Sports Foundation and the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority to safely put on this significant event for Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte.”

The tournament will bring some much-needed attention and revenue to Charlotte as tourism has also been impacted by the pandemic.



“We look forward to the vibrant energy that the ACC Baseball Championship will add to Uptown,” added Tom Murray, Chief Executive Officer, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. “It’s an exciting time for the Queen City as we prepare to offer a safe and memorable experience to the visiting players, guests and fans.”

The ACC Baseball Championship has been held in the Charlotte region twice previously at Fort Mill, South Carolina, in 2000 and 2001. Georgia Tech won the 2000 championship, while Wake Forest captured the 2001 title.



“We are very excited to host the ACC Baseball Championship in Charlotte this May,” said Danny Morrison, Executive Director of Charlotte Sports Foundation. “The Charlotte Knights, CSF, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and Visit Charlotte have been working diligently together to ensure a wonderful experience for the players and teams. We look forward to welcoming the ACC back to the Queen City.”



Formerly BB&T Ballpark, Truist Field opened in 2014 and is the host facility for the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The park has played host to more than 20 collegiate baseball games since 2015, including a number involving ACC teams.