(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Hunter Bailey from the Charlotte Observer joined CSL’s Grace Grill on Friday night to talk Hornets search for a new head coach, Panthers OTA’s, and his thoughts on the Charlotte 49ers’ athletic facilities expansion plan.

Hornets

Still searching

Well, at least we’re down to two. New reporting out Friday says Kenny Atkinson is the frontrunner for the Hornets head coaching job. But don’t count out former favorite Mike D’Antoni just yet.

Atkinson, former Brooklyn Nets head coach and current Warriors assistant will reportedly have a third interview with the Hornets brass next week and that meeting will include, for the first time, owner Michael Jordan.

Atkinson went 118 and 190 in four seasons in Brooklyn with just one playoff appearance, but he’s known around the league as a culture guy with a defensive focus who can get the most out of a team’s young stars.

So, Atkinson may be the favorite as of tonight, but two-time Coach of the Year Mike D’Antoni appears to still be in the mix as well. He’s been tied to the Hornets gig since James Borrego was fired back in late April, mainly because he has the head coaching experience the Hornets want.

He’s an offensive wizard who could help LaMelo Ball go from an up and comer to a star. And don’t forget, D’Antoni and Hornets GM Mike Kupchak also have history together when they were both with the Lakers.

Former Portland head coach Terry Stotts has also been mentioned recently as a finalist, so what will the Hornets do?

Working on their fitness

More pre-draft workouts Friday and some of the prospects took to the court including Jalen Adaway from St. Bonnes, Moussa Diabate from Michigan, Collin Gillespie from Villanova, and another interesting prospect also on the floor for the Hornets.

Patrick Baldwin Jr., a 6-feet-10-inch-tall guard who is coming off his freshman year at the University of Milwaukee where he played for his dad. He had an injury-filled season but has been scouted to have a decent shot and a rapidly progressing defense.

What do you think?

We asked you on Twitter (make sure to follow us by the way) what should the Hornets do with their two first-round draft picks? Should they keep them? Trade them both to move up? Or, trade both for an established veteran?

Here’s how you answered (if you haven’t voted, you can’t see the results)

What should the @hornets do with their 2 first-round picks in the NBA Draft (#13 and #15)? We're sharing the results tonight on CSL. #BuzzCity #Hornets #NBADraft — Charlotte Sports Live (@CSLonQCN) June 3, 2022

Panthers

Sam or Matt?

It’s the age-old question. Right now, the team is in the midst of the OTA’s with mandatory minicamp just 11 days out. While we’ve talked at length about who will be starting QB next season, Matt Rhule says he isn’t focused on that right now.

Rhule said he is focused on building a strong culture, and likes the progress being made so far.

49ers

A major upgrade

Charlotte 49ers are planning to expand and improve their athletic facilities. A new “evergreen” plan has been unveiled that will be completed in multiple phases over the next 12-15 years.

In the first phase alone, which is estimated to cost $102 million, Charlotte will see its Jerry Richardson Stadium double in capacity and will see other athletic facilities receive major renovations and upgrades.

Charlotte Director of Athletics Mike Hill says that funding for this project will not come from student fees but through private fundraising.

Want more?

Follow CSL on Twitter for the latest on football, baseball, basketball, hockey… pickleball… if it’s a sport and it’s in Charlotte, we’re probably covering it.