Charlotte Knights pitching coach Matt Zaleski joins CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Knights pitching Coach Matt Zaleski joined CSL on Friday to talk about the upcoming season.

He’s currently in Arizona for spring training with the White Sox.

He admits that when they found out the start of the AAA season would be pushed back to May it was a bit of a curve ball. However, he says once the arrive in Charlotte they should be able to hit the ground running.

Zaleski understands his role is to get the guys ready for the majors. Having pitched for the Knights himself, he knows what it takes to help the guys improve.

The Knights season starts May 4.