Charlotte Hornets pick up third win against Atlanta Hawks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets picked up their third win of the season Wednesday night with a 102-94 feat over the Atlanta Hawks.

Gordon Hayward showed he might be worth that $128 million dollar deal, dropping 44 points, and LaMelo Ball continues to impress off the bench, dropping 13, 8 and 5.

The Hornets led by double figures most of the game before Atlanta claimed its first lead, at 86-85, on John Collins’ three-point play with 5:22 remaining. 

Hayward answered with a jumper and his own three-point play and the Hornets never trailed again.

The Hornets play Friday at New Orleans, and the Hawks will visit Charlotte on Saturday for a rematch.

