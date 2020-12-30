Charlotte Hornets, coming off of win over Nets, prepare to face Mavericks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte Hornets were busy at practice on Tuesday as they prepare to face the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow night.

Coach James Borrego says the team had a solid day in the gym today and hopes to build off their defensive performance that they put up against the Brooklyn Nets this past weekend.

He says a healthy level of fear was key to driving the Hornets’ win, and that he wants to see the same focus the team had on Sunday.

“We have appropriate fear,” Borrego said. “It forced us to play in a more urgent, competitive fashion against Brooklyn and I hope we have that same appropriate fear in Dallas.”

The Mavericks could be a serious challenge for Charlotte considering their significant win over the Clippers, but Coach Borrego says that’s only making his team more determined heading into tomorrow night.

“They’re coming off a 50 point win. You better be alert, you better be on edge because that’s a very good team, but I’m confident in our guys if I see the same blueprint, the same fire, the same focus as I saw in Brooklyn, we’re going to be ok.”

