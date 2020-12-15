Charlotte Football Club officially names Nick Kelly president

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s official: Nick Kelly has been named president of the Charlotte Football Club.

Kelly was formerly with Anheuser-Busch InBev, where he most recently served as vice president of partnerships, beer culture and community.

Kelly oversaw all company partnerships in the sports, music and entertainment fields across the U.S. and will now be responsible for the CLTFC’s day-to-day business operations.

“Soccer has arrived in Charlotte, and we have an incredible opportunity to build an organization and a culture of fandom that rivals the top teams in MLS,” said Kelly. “When I met David Tepper and Tom Glick, I was attracted to the exciting vision they had for what Tepper Sports & Entertainment can be for the Carolinas and I look forward to helping realize that vision with Charlotte FC.”

According to the team’s press release, Kelly has extensive experience in soccer marketing thanks to AB InBev;s sponsorships with more than a dozen MLS clubs. Kelly has also worked through partnerships with major soccer tournaments including the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, International Champions Cup and Copa America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the team,” said David Tepper, owner of Charlotte Football Club. “Nick has a track record of connecting brands with fans across all sports and will bring fresh ideas to Charlotte FC.”

Joining Charlotte FC is a return move for Kelly, who also served as the Senior Manager of Integrated Marketing Communications with NASCAR previously.

He will join the team in February.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE