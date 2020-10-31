Charlotte FC prepares for Saturday matchup against Atlanta United FC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Bank of America Stadium was quiet Friday night, but soon enough, it will be rocking once again, but it won’t be the Panthers on the field.

Charlotte Football Club makes its Bank of America Stadium debut on Saturday. It’s not the MLS team though, it’s the MLS Next Squad.

CLTFC Under 17 Team will play at 12 p.m. The Under 15 Team will play at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for free on Saturday if you want to catch a match.

The academy teams are the first big steps for David Tepper’s bigger soccer dreams across the city.

The professionals will take the field for the first time early in 2022.

