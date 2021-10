CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A family from Afghanistan is adjusting to their new life in Cornelius after evacuating from Kabul on August 15.

Salim Hashemi worked as an interpreter for the US Army in Afghanistan for three years and applied for a Visa two years into his job. He says he was contacted by the Embassy a few days prior to his evacuation, saying he must leave the country on August 15 at 1 p.m. He says the Taliban took over Kabul airport as he, his wife, and four kids were sitting on the plane, waiting to take off.