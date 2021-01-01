Charlotte AD Mike Hill talks adversity of 2020 season, optimistic for 2021

(Charlotte Sports Live) – 2020 was tough for Charlotte athletics, as it was for most universities around the country. The football team ended their season with more games cancelled or postponed than played.

However, Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill is proud of the way the football team handled the adversity and optimistic about 2021 when the rest of the teams at the school can finally compete.

“We talked about it a lot in the fall,” said Hill. “The challenge spring would be if we played all of our sports in the spring practically, and my comment was I welcome that challenge because it means we are playing.”

Several fall sports including volleyball, and men’s and women’s soccer will be played in the spring. Those sports will join normal spring sports like softball, baseball, tennis, and track & field.

Hill is no stranger to challenges. The shooting on Charlotte’s campus in April of 2019 was one of the darkest days in the school’s history. However, in the months after, Hill was impressed the way the university and community pulled together. He says it culminated when they hosted the conference USA outdoor track & field championships and both the men and women won the title.

“To see the raw emotion that our athletes and staff had after such a really hard week on our campus, to win that was pretty remarkable,” said Hill.

