Charlotte 49ers offensive lineman talks football in the time of COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Current offensive lineman for the Charlotte 49ers, Hunter Kelly, knows all about the transfer process.

He suited up for Penn State his first four years of eligibility, but then decided to enter the portal as a graduate transfer in order to get more playing time on the field.

The only problem with his plan? He didn’t expect a global pandemic to be a part of the transfer process.

“I didn’t really know what to expect. Like I said being in a whole new process itself and then having the uncertainty with the coronavirus, there was really nothing I could do but be positive about it. I focused on my training,” Kelly said.

Kelly entered the portal in January of 2020, but with the NCAA’s rules of no in person visits—it made it even harder to choose a school. He says there was uncertainty and that the process was somewhat nerve-wracking.

“It was a long process, one that I wasn’t used to, I’ve never been in the portal, but Charlotte came along and they were talking to me and you know just looking at the school I never really got a chance to visit because of coronavirus which was a whole mess in itself,” Kelly said. “But looking at the school and getting to know the coaches and see the program. I just felt it was best for me to get some good meaningful football in for this fifth year.”

Hunter committed to Charlotte in May, but then he had to wait to see if there would actually be a season. Once the 49ers schedule was in place, they would find that none of those games would be guaranteed.

“Were we going to have a season, there was a time there for a week where we weren’t sure. The Big 10 was cancelling. The PAC12 was cancelling, so we were on edge for a little bit. Were we doing all this practicing just to not have a season. But I think ultimately we honed in on the fact that we’re all here anyway.”

Kelly says the team rallied and focused on what they wanted to accomplish together rather than what might happen in the season.

“We might as well just focus on the task at hand and that’s kind of the mindset we’ve kept for the postponed games. A lot of it is just out of our control, and it kind of goes with the message of football—just control what you can control.”

Despite having multiple games cancelled or postponed because of covid-19, charlotte finally got to have their home opener on Oct. 24—which meant hunter finally got to step inside of Jerry Richard Stadium and take the field as a starter.

“Certainly you take a second to reflect on the past few months and what’s gone on and to finally be out there on the field,” Kelly said. “When I get to go out there, remind myself that this is really cool, remind myself why I’m doing this and just go have fun. That’s what all of us have been doing.”

