Charity Tournament: Corey LaJoie’s Kickball Klassic Celebrity Game

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday was the first annual Corey LaJoie’s Kickball Klassic Celebrity Game in Kannapolis.

The stars were out for this one! LaJoie on the bump – fans galore! Bubba Wallace was also on the mound in the celebrity game.

Several drivers, along with former Panthers greats…Jonathan Stewart and Kurt Coleman had a team too. They lost to LaJoie’s squad in the finals. Perhaps some ‘funny business’ going on behind the scenes.

Proceeds helped Samaritans Feet, a charity helping people across the world to get footwear.

Before the players took the field, CSL’s Will Kunkel caught up with Bubba, who won his first career race Monday at Talladega.