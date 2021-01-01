Changing identity: Hornets impress with early-season wins

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – The Hornets are turning heads with their 2-2 start to the season, including wins over NBA heavyweights Brooklyn and Dallas.

Creator and Author of the Hive Vibes, Rod Boone, joined CSL Thursday night to discuss how the team has changed their identity this season.

Boone says a lot of that has to do with the addition of Gordon Hayward who has already shown not only his ability to score and distribute but also his ability to lead on and off the court.

Boone says he’s also impressed with what he’s seen from rookie sensation Lamelo Ball so far. Boone says the most important thing is they continue to bring him along slowly. He does admit that at some point, Ball will most likely need to be in the starting lineup.

Boone says the biggest surprise for the team has been Miles Bridges who has taken control of the second unit.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE