Carolina Panthers suffer hard loss to Atlanta Falcons at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- The Carolina Panthers suffered a tough loss at home Thursday night against a charged-up Falcons team.

Carolina fell to the Atlanta Falcons 25-17. They’re now 3-5 on the season, while the Falcons moved up to 2-6.

The Panthers offense struggled against Atlanta, especially on critical third down plays. The team only advanced on two out of their 10 chances.

Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson left the game with a toe injury and is questionable to return. Jackson has been bothered all season by a nagging toe injury.

Coach Matt Rhule said he appreciated the effort his team put in tonight, but it just wasn’t enough to put them over.

Teddy Bridgewater also spoke in the Thursday night’s virtual locker room, saying he was disappointed in the outcome. Bridgewater threw an interception in the final moments of the game that would have given Carolina a chance to tie things up.

Bridgewater tried to spur Carolina to a comeback after Koo missed an extra point that would have made it a two-possession game.

Bridgewater, who was knocked out of the game for two possessions with a neck injury following a late hit that resulted Charles Harris being ejected, took over with the Panthers down by eight points. He completed a 35-yard strike to D.J. Moore on third and 18 to move the Panthers into Falcons territory. But Bridgewater’s pass was picked off by Wreh-Wilson when he threw a pass up in traffic near the end zone.

Bridgewater was limited to 176 yards passing as the Panthers (3-5) lost their third straight game without injured Christian McCaffrey.

The Falcons avenged a 23-16 loss to Carolina 18 days ago in which Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two scores and Mike Davis piled up 149 yards rushing. Davis was held to 77 yards this time on a wet field where players routinely swapped cleats to adapt to the changing conditions.

Despite a number of penalties and lack of red zone production, the Falcons managed to build a 16-14 halftime lead behind a 13-yard touchdown run by Ryan and three field goals from Koo.

The Panthers had opened a 14-6 lead in the second quarter when Bridgewater found Curtis Samuel for a 29-yard touchdown pass on a well set up flea flicker. It was Samuel’s second TD of the half, scoring earlier on a 12-yard run up the middle to give Carolina its first lead.

The 24-year-old Samuel has three career games with a TD rushing and receiving, which trails only Jerry Rice (5) among wide receivers in the Super Bowl era.

