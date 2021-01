RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Carolina Hurricanes got one game in before losing a player due to COVID-19.

The team announced they’ve placed captain Jordan Staal on the NHL’s COVID list this evening. The 32-year-old played in the team’s season opening win over Detroit last night.

The ‘Canes have not released whether he’s on the list due to a positive COVID test or close contact to someone else who tested positive.

At this time, it’s not known how long he’ll be out.