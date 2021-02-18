Carolina coaching legend Mack Brown joins CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- North Carolina Head Football Coach Mack Brown sat down with Will Kunkel on CSL exclusively Thursday night.

They talked about everything from how he’s seen coaching change during his 31 years of coaching to his favorite emojis–yes, he uses them while recruiting.

Dre Bly, Mack’s cornerback’s coach, says Brown is one of the best texting head coaches he’s ever seen.

Brown says he hasn’t changed his coaching style much over the years. He doesn’t allow his coaches to curse out or put their hands on the players because he wants them to coach their players like they would want their own children coached – with respect. That doesn’t mean Brown isn’t demanding.

Brown has also done a very good job of winning the state of North Carolina when it comes to recruiting.

He says they needed to start winning games at home before being able to go on the road and tell kids Chapel Hill is a good place for them to play. In fact, more than half of his 19 players in the 2021 recruiting class are from the Tarheel state.