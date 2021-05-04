Can I kick it? A closer look at the sneaker scene in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte has some of the biggest sneakerheads in the world.

A lot of that is due to the fact that Michael Jordan not only has the most iconic shoe brand, but that he owns the Charlotte Hornets.

CSL’s Josh Sims went inside the hive to try-on and get the backstory on some of the most popular Jordan’s they have, including the Jordan 35.

“Every year, the Jordan brand comes out with a new model,” said Dave Cromar. “This year they’re on 35, so, that’s the 35th signature model.”

Cromar says it’s one of the nicer models in the store this year.

“They usually put their best technology in, so, it’s a great basketball shoe. It looks great, it wears great, it’s comfortable,” Cromar said.

A personal favorite of his though? The Air Jordan 5.

“It just recently got re-released and I was excited to have it in the shop. It’s a classic model of the Jordans and every time they relaunch them, there’s a lot of excitement about it.”

The Jordan is a classic shoe you’ll always catch sight of in the Queen City. Can you kick it?