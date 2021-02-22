Bridgewater unfollows Panthers on Instagram, turns account to private

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- This is some 2021 drama.

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has unfollowed the Carolina Panthers on Instagram and turned his Instagram account to private.

What does it mean? We have no idea, but should we really blame him?

Carolina is reportedly “obsessed” with upgrading at the quarterback position.

With that, it’s not like the Panthers are posting all about Deshaun Watson or who may replace Teddy or that they don’t like Teddy.

It appears to be an intentional move that Teddy knew was going to garner attention–or if he didn’t, he should have known it would.