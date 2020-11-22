Best golf course to play in Charlotte? Here’s your CSL Quick Six

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six:

  1. Will the Chiefs beat the Raiders in Round 2?
  2. Best golf course to play in charlotte?
  3. Are Trevor Lawrence’s Heisman hopes lost?
  4. What’s worse: Wind and rain or snow and cold?
  5. Is this Drew Brees’ last season?
  6. What world record would you like to break?

