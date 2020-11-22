Best golf course to play in Charlotte? Here’s your CSL Quick Six

Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six:
- Will the Chiefs beat the Raiders in Round 2?
- Best golf course to play in charlotte?
- Are Trevor Lawrence’s Heisman hopes lost?
- What’s worse: Wind and rain or snow and cold?
- Is this Drew Brees’ last season?
- What world record would you like to break?
LATEST HEADLINES
- ‘We want to see more safe places’: Federal officials say South Carolina lacks resources for trafficking survivors
- ‘Toy Story’ hit theaters 25 years ago today
- Halftime: Walker throws for 157 yards, Panthers lead Lions 7-0
- NC ski areas band together to roll out new COVID-19 requirements
- Black Friday Apple product deals: Here are the price drops experts are watching