CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Knights are back in action for the first time in 615 days. 3,000 fans are allowed – out of the 10,000 capacity.

It’s a 120-Game season after no minor league baseball last season. Wes Helms is in his first season as the teams manager.

Good Day Charlotte and the Charlotte Sports Live crews will be LIVE from the ballpark all day and all night, so be sure to tune in!