Ball, Hayward bringing buzz to Queen City on first day of practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Two names are creating a lot of excitement for the Charlotte Hornets’ upcoming games, and one of them is Lamelo Ball.

Ball, like other rookies this season, hasn’t had the normal thee months in between the draft and the start of their camp, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue for him.

On Friday, he talked about his first workout with the team and what it’s been like training beside his new teammate Gordon Hayward, the other name creating buzz for the Hornets.

“First day of practice was cool. I love the vibe, everybody around here is cool,” Ball said. “I really loved it to be honest.”

Ball said that he’s looking forward to playing with Hayward and that he feels the 6-foot-7 forward is a good addition to the team.

“I feel like he’s a great guy, a great fit. I mean, dude’s solid,” Ball said.

Many are hoping the rookie and the 10-year vet can bring some energy back to the low-ranked Hornets and pull out a stronger season for the Queen City.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE