As draft day nears, who will the Hornets take with their first-round pick?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One of the hottest debate topics in the Carolinas right now is surrounding the Charlotte Hornets.

One key question on everyone’s minds: Who should the select third overall in the NBA draft? The other question is should they trade for Russell Westbrook?

Anthony Morrow says Charlotte should draft LaMelo Ball if he’s still on their board on draft night. He like his size, ability to shoot and star power.

As for Westbrook, the two played together in Oklahoma City and think it’s a good idea if the Hornets don’t have to give up the third pick in the process.

Morrow went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in 2008. His biggest advice to undrafted rookies is to “be a sponge.”

The most pointless debate we all love is Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Morrow plays a perfect politician and says MJ is the GOAT but LeBron is the best player he’s ever seen.

