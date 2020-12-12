Army head football coach Jeff Monken previews Saturday’s rivalry matchup

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – For the first time since 1943, the Army-Navy game is set to take place on Army’s campus in West Point, Saturday, December 12.

Army head football coach, Jeff Monken, sits down with FOX 46’s Carla Gebhart to preview the big rivalry game and what makes this matchup one of the most prestigious games on the college football schedule.

