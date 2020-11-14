CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Carla Gebhart sits down with App State’s Head Coach Shawn Clark to talk about some intense rivalries within the Sunbelt Conference.
They’ll chat about the Mountaineers game against Georgia State set for Saturday at “The Rock.”
They’ll also look ahead to the Mountaineers game against the other Sunbelt powerhouse this season, Coastal Carolina.
MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- Appalachian State Head Coach Shawn Clark joins CSL for a breakdown on the team’s season
- VIDEO: Otter swims in Florida yard flooded during Tropical Storm Eta
- Florida garbage truck driver finds lost 2-year-old boy, helps reunite him with parents
- Mecklenburg County board members disagree with how election was handled
- Health experts optimistic for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine