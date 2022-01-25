Anti-QC Crown: Will Kunkel’s reaction to Curt Schilling not voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — I have an anti-crown tonight and that is the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

These people embarrassed themselves today by not voting Curt Schilling into the Hall of Fame. It shows their pettiness and arrogance. The fact he dropped 13 percent would be comical if it wasn’t such a shame.

This is a stain on the game and on the Hall of Fame.

On the other side, they vote in David Ortiz. But not Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramirez or Gary Sheffield?

So, we’re just forgetting about Ortiz’s steroid history because he’s a great personality and the voters like him? That’s the definition of petty, and it’s sad and pathetic.

Spare me the ‘Schilling said to not vote for him’ garbage. So, if he told you to vote for him, you would have?

Of course not.

Now you’re just using him as a scapegoat for your cowardice.