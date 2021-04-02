Winthrop hires new men’s basketball coach

WINTHROP, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One less head coaching vacancy is out there in college basketball as the Winthrop Eagles introduced their replacement for former men’s head basketball Coach Pat Kelsey today.

It’s a familiar face: Former Eagles Assistant Mark Prosser, who spent the last three seasons as the head coach at Western Carolina

He was a part of a Big South championship and trip to the dance with the Eagles back in 2017, and he understands getting back to that post-season is still the expectation.

