KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The eighth-ranked prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization, Jared Kelly, joined CSL on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old right-handed pitcher from south Texas has pitched two games for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers this season.

Kelly elaborated on what it’s like living life as such a highly ranked prospect.

“I try to not think about it,” Kelly said. “You are where you are, you pitch, you do your job. Coming from high school to professional baseball is a huge jump.”

When asked about his teammates, he had nothing but praise for each person in the organization.

“On the field, off the field… everyone is great,” he said. “It’s a great bunch of guys, you can learn something from anyone.”

Of course, Kelly was asked about his reaction to the day he gets called up to the big leagues.

“I probably won’t be feeling anything,” he said. “I won’t think about anything out there and go pitch.”