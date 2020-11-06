15-year-old Fort Mill driver making her mark in NASCAR

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Isabella Robusto is a 15-year-old from Fort Mill High School. Like most her age, she is focused on academics and high school sports.

She even recently got her driver’s permit back in May, but unlike most 15-year-olds this wasn’t as big of a deal because she has been driving for quite some time.

“My dad put my twin brother and I into go-carts when we were 5-years-old and ever since we both got into the go-carts for the first time, we’ve fallen in love with the sport of racing and we moved up through the different ranks of racing,” Robusto said.

Now Isabella drives full-time in the late model division for Rev Racing, and she is also a part of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development program.

“They just take diverse drivers and they try to help them, get them up through the ranks of NASCAR. From the legend cars to the late models, full-size stock cars, and then K&N cars,” Robusto said. “They help with practice, like providing the car, the team, and then also with media training.”

Isabella has been turning heads among her young NASCAR peers finishing in the top three most recently in September at Hickory Motor Speedway.

She has also caught the attention of those running the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program with both her talent and her work off the track, winning the Young Driver of the Year award for the second time.

“Being able to be recognized for all of the accomplishments that I’ve been able to do in my racing career…I’m thankful for the NSACAR Foundation who actually nominated me for the award,” Robusto said. “I’m really happy to work with them within the community doing community service, going to children’s hospitals, and meeting with all of the kids there.”

Although NASCAR has diversified in many ways, Isabella is still a minority driver being a female in a male-dominated sport, but she says once her helmet goes on she’s just a competitive driver with a mission to win.

“Our overall goal is to win the race so that’s what I’m focused on when I’m in the car,” Robusto said.

