CSL Quick Six: Tom Brady, Dustin Pedroia and Olympic Sports

DALLAS (AP) — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams gladly confessed that he junked his plan to carefully monitor Devin Booker’s minutes down the stretch with his All-Star guard playing for the first time since Jan. 22.

Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in his return and the Suns rallied past the Dallas Mavericks for the second straight game, winning 109-108 on Monday night.