CSL Quick Six: Super Bowl pick and COVID sniffing dogs

Josh Allen led the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC championship game in 27 years. He and the rest of the team will need to be better to take the next step.

In a season the Bills (15-4) busted numerous slumps by sweeping the New England Patriots for the first time since 1999, and claimed their first division title in 25 years, Allen and Co. came up well short in a 38-24 loss to Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.