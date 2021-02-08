CSL Quick Six: Super Bowl, Hornets and The Weeknd

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday night Quick Six live from Daytona! With Josh Sims, Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely.
- Who should get more credit for Tampa’s Super Bowl victory? Tom Brady, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles or GM Jason Licht.
- Now that NFL season is over, what position is the biggest need for the Panthers?
- We’re just a quarter into the NBA season. Do you still believe the Hornets are a playoff team?
- What was the best Super Bowl commercial you saw last night?
- We know Todd Bowles could be a head coach but how about Byron Leftwich? How soon until we see him as a head coach?
- Grade The Weeknd’s performance during the halftime show?