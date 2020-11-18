CSL Quick Six: Nov. 17

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- Will Lamelo Ball be the first pick in the NBA draft?
- There are rumors that former Hornets star Kemba Walker is being shopped around. What are the Celtics doing?
- Cole Custer was named NASCAR’s Rookie of the Year through a point system. Do you feel like he deserves it?
- Trevor Lawrence has returned to practice. How will he fair against Florida State?
- There are stories now on Twitter like there are on Instagram and Facebook. Do we really need another one of these?
- On this day in 1997, the Rock made his WWE debut. What is your favorite Dwayne Johnson project?
