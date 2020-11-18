CSL Quick Six: Nov. 17

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Will Lamelo Ball be the first pick in the NBA draft?
  2. There are rumors that former Hornets star Kemba Walker is being shopped around. What are the Celtics doing?
  3. Cole Custer was named NASCAR’s Rookie of the Year through a point system. Do you feel like he deserves it?
  4. Trevor Lawrence has returned to practice. How will he fair against Florida State?
  5. There are stories now on Twitter like there are on Instagram and Facebook. Do we really need another one of these?
  6. On this day in 1997, the Rock made his WWE debut. What is your favorite Dwayne Johnson project?

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral