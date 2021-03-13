CSL Quick Six: NCAA tournament, Trevor Bauer and losing your cool

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – March 13, 2021 Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six with Molly Cotten and Morgan Frances:
- Which of these Carolina schools has the best of going the furthest in the dance? App State or Winthrop?
- Rory McIlroy missed the cut this weekend in the players championship and says he blames his recent struggles on trying to chase Bryson DeChambeau who bulked up to hit the ball further. Do you think the DeChambeau strategy is good for the game?
- Trevor Bauer tried his one-eye experiment when pitching and hit Mariners 3rd basemen Ty France. Is Bauer’s one-eye pitching a good strategy or is it Busch League?
- What’s the best way to fill out an NCAA bracket? Do a ton of research or just go with your gut-feeling?
- Juwan Howard and Mark Turgeon lost their cool in the Michigan-Maryland game on Friday. What’s the one thing that causes you to lose your cool when playing sports?
- Same question, but when reporting in the field, what causes you to lose your cool?