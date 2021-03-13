CSL Quick Six: NCAA tournament, Trevor Bauer and losing your cool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Charlotte defeated the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-104 Saturday night in the Hornets’ first game with the general public allowed to attend.

Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier each added 17 points for the Hornets, who seemed to feed off having fans — about 3,000 of them — in attendance for the first time in more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.