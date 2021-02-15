CSL Quick Six: NASCAR, Gus Malzahn and Jalen Johnson

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday’s Quick Six with Brien Blakely and special guest Hannah Newhouse.

  1. Who’s one former NASCAR driver that you wish you had the opportunity to cover and see race in person?
  2. Former Auburn HC Gus Malzahn was just named the head coach at UCF. Did UCF hit a home run hire?
  3. Who’s one NASCAR driver that might be flying under the radar right now that shouldn’t be?
  4. Duke’s Jalen Johnson opted out with just 3 weeks left in the regular season. Do you view that as quitting or not?
  5. If you could win one race in NASCAR, which race would it be and why?
  6. Cam Newton says he once spent thousands, maybe millions of dollars on clothes that he wore once. What’s the most you’re willing to spend on clothes?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories