CSL Quick Six: NASCAR, Gus Malzahn and Jalen Johnson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia 81-60 on Monday night in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

RaiQuan Gray had 15 points as the Seminoles (12-3, 8-2) handed 2019 national champion Virginia its worst ACC loss in four years. Walker made five of Florida State’s season-high 13 3-pointers on 24 attempts (54%).