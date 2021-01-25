CSL Quick Six: MLB season start, McGregor and the Royal Rumble

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday night Quick Six with Brien Blakely, Tommy Viola and Josh Klein!
- Do you think Major League Baseball will start on time with the Cactus League looking for a delay in spring training?
- Conor McGregor has officially asked for a rubber match with Dustin Portier. Will the UFC grant it?
- Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame debate last 18 in Canton. How long will that discussion take for his brother, Eli to get into the hall?
- Many big companies aren’t doing Super Bowl ads this year. What is your favorite Super Bowl ad of all time?
- You’re a part of a group that wants to bring WWE’s Royal Rumble to Charlotte. Who do you think will win Sunday’s rumble match?
- Harry Potter is getting a TV series. What other movie franchise would you like to see come to TV?