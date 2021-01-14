CSL Quick Six: MLB free agency, Chilli Bowl and mascots

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday night Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely!
- When do you expect the Panthers to name their new general manager?
- Luka Doncic went off against the Hornets tonight. He was odds on leader for the MVP before the season. Is he still now?
- As a former Cincinnati Reds prospect you get to answer this one…who will make the biggest splash in baseball free agency?
- You cool with all these NASCAR drivers taking part in the Chilli Bowl?
- Who is the coolest mascot in all of sports?
- David Tepper invites you to a very formal party. Do you go nice suit and tie or full blown tuxedo with a bow tie?
