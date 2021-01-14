CSL Quick Six: MLB free agency, Chilli Bowl and mascots

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday night Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely!

  1. When do you expect the Panthers to name their new general manager?
  2. Luka Doncic went off against the Hornets tonight. He was odds on leader for the MVP before the season. Is he still now?
  3. As a former Cincinnati Reds prospect you get to answer this one…who will make the biggest splash in baseball free agency?
  4. You cool with all these NASCAR drivers taking part in the Chilli Bowl?
  5. Who is the coolest mascot in all of sports?
  6. David Tepper invites you to a very formal party. Do you go nice suit and tie or full blown tuxedo with a bow tie?

