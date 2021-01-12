CSL Quick Six: LaMelo Ball, Panthers GM and Joe Burrow’s return

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday night Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Brien Blakely and ESPN Charlotte’s Walker Mehl:
- When is LaMelo Ball going to get his first start?
- When are the Panthers going to make a general manager hire?
- Joe Burrow said today he’ll be back Week 1 of the NFL season after his MCL/ACL tear. Do you believe this and will he look the same?
- Devonta Smith was amazing in last night’s championship game, proving his size didn’t matter in CFB. But will we see his size come into play in the NFL?
- Now that Doug Peterson is out in Philadelphia, will your BFF Carson Wentz remain an Eagle?
- Should the NFL make games on Nickelodeon a regular thing and which teams should be a part of it?
