CSL Quick Six: LaMelo Ball, Panthers GM and Joe Burrow’s return

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday night Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Brien Blakely and ESPN Charlotte’s Walker Mehl:

  1. When is LaMelo Ball going to get his first start?
  2. When are the Panthers going to make a general manager hire?
  3. Joe Burrow said today he’ll be back Week 1 of the NFL season after his MCL/ACL tear. Do you believe this and will he look the same?
  4. Devonta Smith was amazing in last night’s championship game, proving his size didn’t matter in CFB. But will we see his size come into play in the NFL?
  5. Now that Doug Peterson is out in Philadelphia, will your BFF Carson Wentz remain an Eagle?
  6. Should the NFL make games on Nickelodeon a regular thing and which teams should be a part of it?

