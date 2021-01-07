CSL Quick Six: LaMelo Ball, Hurricanes talk, NFL on Nickelodeon

ATLANTA (AP) — Gordon Hayward scored a career-high 44 points and the Charlotte Hornets recovered after trailing for the first time in the fourth quarter and beat the Atlanta Hawks 102-94 on Wednesday night.

The Hornets led by double figures most of the game before Atlanta claimed its first lead, at 86-85, on John Collins’ three-point play with 5:22 remaining. Hayward answered with a jumper and his own three-point play and the Hornets never trailed again.