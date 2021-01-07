CSL Quick Six: LaMelo Ball, Hurricanes talk, NFL on Nickelodeon

Two minutes on the clock for Wednesday’s Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Julian Council.

  1. What’s your reasoning for LaMelo Ball not starting yet?
  2. Chase Young is talking smack towards Tom Brady, who gets the last laugh?
  3. The NHL starts next week…will the Carolina Hurricanes make the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
  4. Double and single-A minor league baseball won’t start until at least July now, will they get a season in?
  5. Wosjomg Dr. Dre a speedy recovery. Best Dr. Dre song?
  6. With the NFL airing a game on Nickelodeon, I ask you, what was your favorite Nick show growing up as a kid?

