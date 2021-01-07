Two minutes on the clock for Wednesday’s Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Julian Council.
- What’s your reasoning for LaMelo Ball not starting yet?
- Chase Young is talking smack towards Tom Brady, who gets the last laugh?
- The NHL starts next week…will the Carolina Hurricanes make the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
- Double and single-A minor league baseball won’t start until at least July now, will they get a season in?
- Wosjomg Dr. Dre a speedy recovery. Best Dr. Dre song?
- With the NFL airing a game on Nickelodeon, I ask you, what was your favorite Nick show growing up as a kid?
More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte:
- NC Trump supporters who traveled to DC explain how protest unraveled, why they didn’t storm Capitol
- CSL Quick Six: LaMelo Ball, Hurricanes talk, NFL on Nickelodeon
- 4 people died as Trump supporters stormed Capitol
- UNCC Criminal Justice professor reacts to violence at the Capitol
- Mecklenburg County seniors receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine