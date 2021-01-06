CSL Quick Six: Joey Slye extension, NFL MVP, Eagles performance

Questions for Tuesday’s CSL Quick Six:
- Kevin Stefanski can’t coach on Sunday for the Browns because he has COVID, does Cleveland still have a chance against Pittsburgh?
- Are you good with the Panthers giving Joey Slye the extension or should they have cut him loose?
- Should the NFL punish the Eagles for what happened on Sunday Night Football?
- Is Aaron Rodgers the clear cut NFL MVP?
- Ron Rivera is mulling a rotation of quarterbacks for Washington’s playoff game with Tampa. Smart move?
- Who is the more stylish of the two – Will Kunkel or Josh Sims?
