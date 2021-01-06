CSL Quick Six: Joey Slye extension, NFL MVP, Eagles performance

Questions for Tuesday’s CSL Quick Six:

  1. Kevin Stefanski can’t coach on Sunday for the Browns because he has COVID, does Cleveland still have a chance against Pittsburgh?
  2. Are you good with the Panthers giving Joey Slye the extension or should they have cut him loose?
  3. Should the NFL punish the Eagles for what happened on Sunday Night Football?
  4. Is Aaron Rodgers the clear cut NFL MVP?
  5. Ron Rivera is mulling a rotation of quarterbacks for Washington’s playoff game with Tampa. Smart move?
  6. Who is the more stylish of the two – Will Kunkel or Josh Sims?

