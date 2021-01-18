CSL Quick Six: Jan. 17

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sunday night Quick Six with Will Kunkel, Amanda Cox and Morgan Frances:

  1. We saw Patrick Mahomes take a big hit in tonight’s game. Will he be ready to go for their game against the Bills next weekend?
  2. Did Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns do enough this past season to break all negative narratives surrounding the team heading into next season?
  3. Will Urban Meyer have success in Jacksonville?
  4. What’s your favorite weather system to cover?
  5. If you could get any professional player to sign a jersey for you, who would it be?
  6. If you had to go a whole year without either the NFL, NBA or the MLB, which would you choose?

