CSL Quick Six: FCS College Football, Super Bowl 55 prediction and appealing jersey numbers

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday night’s Quick Six on CSL with Will Kunkel, Brien Blakely and Morgan Frances:
- Last College Football game taking place tonight but there will be College Football this spring with FCS conferences. Will you watch/or be in interested in the FCS action?
- If you were a head coach in the NFL, what team would you most be interested in right now?
- Kevin Stefanski not on the field for Browns vs. Steelers and Cleveland still won. Does this prove head coaches are overrated in the NFL?
- We saw a Nickelodeon simulcast last night of Bears vs. Saints. What other sport would you like to see incorporate the Nick format?
- Who are we going to see in Super Bowl 55?
- What’s the best/most eye appealing number to wear on a jersey and why?
