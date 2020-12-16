CSL Quick Six: Dec. 15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:
- Giannis got the big paycheck now but it’s Luka Doncic who is favored to win NBA MVP. Who’s your too early pick?
- If Ohio State loses to Northwestern, should they still get a spot in the College Football Playoff?
- Now that you’ve seen two games, do you believe LaMelo Ball will win NBA Rookie of the Year?
- Will Carson Wentz still be an Eagle at the start of the next season?
- Opening spread for Panthers-Packers is Green Bay by 8.5. Do the Panthers beat the spread?
- Bronny James released more details about Space Jam 2 featuring his dad, LeBron. Will Space Jam two be any good? Baller or bust?
