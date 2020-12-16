CSL Quick Six: Dec. 15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Here’s your Charlotte Sports Live Quick Six for tonight:

  1. Giannis got the big paycheck now but it’s Luka Doncic who is favored to win NBA MVP. Who’s your too early pick?
  2. If Ohio State loses to Northwestern, should they still get a spot in the College Football Playoff?
  3. Now that you’ve seen two games, do you believe LaMelo Ball will win NBA Rookie of the Year?
  4. Will Carson Wentz still be an Eagle at the start of the next season?
  5. Opening spread for Panthers-Packers is Green Bay by 8.5. Do the Panthers beat the spread?
  6. Bronny James released more details about Space Jam 2 featuring his dad, LeBron. Will Space Jam two be any good? Baller or bust?

