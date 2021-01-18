CSL Quick Six: Baseball, Drew Brees and the touchback rule

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler had a season-high 30 points and eight assists as No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with a 77-69 victory Monday night over No. 9 Kansas, which has lost consecutive Big 12 games for the first time in nearly eight years.

The Bears (13-0, 6-0 Big 12) led throughout in a matchup of this year's preseason league favorite and the team that has won or shared 15 of the last 16 regular-season titles. Butler made the first of his seven 3-pointers on the first shot of the game, part of Baylor's opening 11-2 spurt.