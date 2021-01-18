CSL Quick Six: Baseball, Drew Brees and the touchback rule

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Here’s your Monday night CSL Quick Six with Carla Gebhart, Brien Blakely and Al Wallace.

  1. The Cleveland Browns fell subject to the touchback rule against the Kansas City Chiefs. Should this rule be changed?
  2. Will Duke, Kentucky and UNC make it to the tournament?
  3. Will baseball start on time?
  4. If Drew Brees doesn’t retire, is he the best option for the Saints moving forward?
  5. If you could only have one for the rest of your life…burger pizza or Chinese?
  6. Who is your celebrity crush?

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

More Viral