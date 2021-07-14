CSL Quick Six: All-Star uniforms, Twitter fleets and bands

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – July 14, 2021 CSL Quick Six with Will Kunkel and Brien Blakely.

  1. We had our baseball rules discussion. What’s one change you want to see happen for 2022?
  2. Shohei Ohtani wants back in the HR Derby. How will he do a second time?
  3. We’re all going to agree here but how ugly were those all-star game uniforms last night?
  4. Kareem, Durant, Dirk, Candace Parker are all cover athletes for NBA 2K. What other legend would you throw on?
  5. Twitter is getting rid of Fleets. Did you ever even use that?
  6. Foo Figthers are playing in Alaska this summer. What band would you travel signifcant distances to see/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our Charlotte Sports Live Team on Twitter

Trending Stories