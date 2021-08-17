CSL 1-on-1 Interview: Hornets rookie Kai Jones received Michael Jordan’s blessing to wear No. 23

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets newest rookie, first-round pick Kai Jones joined Grace Remington on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about the NBA Summer League and adjusting to the pro levels.

The Hornets traded up in the 2021 NBA Draft to select the 20-year-old power forward/center from Texas and he’s expected to be a key piece in the future of the team.

In five NBA Summer League games, Jones averaged 9.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game and had some electrifying dunks that can only make Charlotte fans excited for the future.

There was a handful but Jones said his favorite dunk was in his first summer league game against Portland.

Jones will also don the No. 23 this year, which he said he received Hornets owner Michael Jordan’s blessing to wear.

All-in-all, Jones is just hoping to help the team win in any way he can.

“The goal in this league is to win and being a part of a team that has the potential to do that early in my career is a huge blessing and I’m excited to do that,” Jones said.