Cornhole Championships return to Rock Hill, will be broadcast nationwide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rock Hill will be in the national spotlight throughout the weekend as the 2021 American Cornhole League World Championships are taking place at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center. The competition will be broadcast live all weekend on ESPN and ESPN2.



Players have a guaranteed minimum payout of $150,000 for the event. Scheduled games include Pro/Advanced/Competitive/Intermediate Singles, Pro/Advanced/Competitive/Intermediate Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Seniors’ Doubles, Crew Cup Shootout, ACL Pro Qualifier, and Sit ‘n Go Blind Draws.



The championship will have more than 1,000 players competing, including 256 ACL Pros, 256 Advanced players, 256 Competitive players, and 256 Intermediate players. The top players from around the world will be competing to go home as champions.

Along with the event being broadcast on national television, fans are welcome in person at the event center.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Rock Hill, SC, the home of our new headquarters, to see the best of the best go head-to-head to crown this year’s World Champions,” said Stacey Moore, Founder of American Cornhole League.



The American Cornhole League hosts competitions and tournaments across the amateur, collegiate, and pro ranks with thousands of players taking part every year. For additional information on how to participate visit iplaycornhole.com.