Control Of NFC West at stake as Cardinals visit Seahawks

(AP)- Arizona has won four of its past five trips to Seattle and is seeking its first season sweep of the Seahawks since 2009.

The Cardinals are playing their first road game in exactly a month. They just finished a three-game homestand wrapped around a bye week.

Arizona beat Dallas 38-10 on Oct. 19 in its last road game, Arizona’s past three games have been decided by three points or less. They also beat Seattle 37-34 in overtime, lost to Miami 34-31 and then beat Buffalo 32-30 on Sunday.

The Cardinals are averaging 425.5 total yards per game, which leads the NFL. The Seahawks are third with 405.9 yards per game.

The team is also No. 1 in the league on the ground with 168.9 yards per game.

QB Kyler Murray is on pace to become the first player in NFL history with 4,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a season, while WR Larry Fitzgerald has 187 catches for 2,179 yards in 32 career games against the Seahawks.

WR DeAndre Hopkins needs one catch to become the youngest player in NFL history to reach 700 career catches. It would break Fitzgerald’s record. Hopkins is 28. Fitzgerald was 29.

CB Patrick Peterson has 28 career interceptions, including three this season.

Seattle is 9-1 in Thursday night games since 2010, the lone loss coming in 2012 at San Francisco.

Russell Wilson is 32-9 in his career following a loss and Seattle has not lost three straight games since his arrival in 2012. Wilson had a passer rating of 57.0 last week vs. the Rams, his lowest since Week 14 of the 2018 season against Minnesota. He was also sacked a season-high six times.

The Seahawks are hopeful RB Carlos Hyde will return from a hamstring injury suffered against the Cardinals in Week 7, but are uncertain about Chris Carson and his foot injury. The Seahawks haven’t had a running back rush for more than 43 yards in the three games since both got hurt.

WR DK Metcalf was held to two catches last week, defended mostly by CB Jalen Ramsey. Metcalf was held to two catches in Week 7 when followed by Peterson.

WR Tyler Lockett had a career-high 15 catches for 200 yards and three TDs in the first meeting with Arizona.

LB Bobby Wagner needs 13 tackles to get his ninth straight season with at least 100 tackles. SS Jamal Adams is expected to play despite a shoulder injury suffered vs. the Rams. Adams had two sacks in the game and leads Seattle with 5 1/2.

K Jason Myers hit a franchise-record 61-yard field goal last week vs. the Rams. He’s made 21 straight field goal attempts, the third-longest streak in team history.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE