Virginia Tech limiting student attendance at home football games following ‘selfish, inappropriate, and embarrassing student behavior’

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following reports about inappropriate student behavior at Virginia Tech home football games, university officials announced a number of new policies — including a limit on student attendance — that will go into effect for upcoming games at Lane Stadium.

According to a statement released by the university on Thursday, Oct. 14, only student season ticket holders and a limited number of student lottery winners will be allowed to go to the home game on Saturday, Oct. 16 and all future home games.

In addition, the Virginia Tech Police Department urges every student who attends these football games at Lane Stadium to take personal responsibility for a safe and positive fan experience that reflects the best of the Blacksburg community.

The department also shared the following actions that will be taken at home football games moving forward:

Law enforcement officers and security personnel will be deployed in Lane Stadium.

New guidance will be enforced for student gate entry.

Violators of the student code of conduct will face significant consequences and are subject to a ban from Virginia Tech athletic facilities

You can read the full statement released by Virginia Tech on Thursday, Oct. 14 below: