CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — While some fans are watching the UNC Tar Heels men’s basketball team from the Carolinas, others packed their bags and headed for the Big Easy.

Soon after UNC punched its ticket to the Final Four, Ginny Howey, a senior from Charlotte, entered a student lottery to win tickets.

“About six hours later, I found out I won!” Howey said.

Then came the trip to New Orleans, which itself turned into a comedy of errors. Howey recently injured her right knee while playing intermural soccer on campus. She now has to wear a knee brace and keep her leg elevated.

Howey and a group of friends started a two-day drive to New Orleans with a stop in Atlanta.

“In Atlanta, our car’s transmission gave out. So we had to get a rental car,” Howey said. “So I’m in the trunk with all of our luggage so I can prop my leg up for the next 7 hours.”

Howey later confirmed she wasn’t in the trunk of the car, but instead in the third row of the SUV.

After making it to New Orleans, she watched the Tar Heels beat archrival Duke from the student section, just a few rows from the court.

“I think, if anything, all those hiccups made it (sweeter). Especially since we were underdogs for the game,” Howrey said, “I don’t think I’ve ever felt closer to my friends or more excited to be a Tar Heel.”

Howey and her friend Eloise York, both seniors at UNC, have spent the last several days enjoying New Orleans and Bourbon Street.

Neither was sure when they would head back, but after Saturday’s incredible win over Duke, they say nothing could stop them from watching the Championship Game. Not even class.

“I emailed all my professors that I’m missing class. Some of them have been understanding, some of them haven’t been,” said York. “But I have no regrets.”