NEW ORLEANS, La. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Kansas Jayhawks are the 2022 NCAA National Champions, defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 Monday night.

They have secured their fourth championship in school history, coach Bill Self’s second national title after winning it in 2008.

“The kids competed,” said Self. “Everybody contributed; everyone played well. It’s [the title] great for the kids. We had a lot to play for.”

Kansas completed the largest comeback in NCAA Championship history down 15 points at the half.

“We just executed,” said David McCormick. “It was about more than just us.”

He finished with the go-ahead basket and a 15 point, 10 rebound double-double.

Wilson, Martin, Braun, and Agbaji all finished with double-digit points.

Top-seeded Kansas quietly advanced to the finals. Many folks envisioned the fully loaded Jayhawks to reach this point.

North Carolina (8) made a Cinderella-type run under first-year head coach Hubert Davis, entering the championship after winning one of the most historic college basketball games ever.

The run felt as if it came right out of the Carolina blue.

Bacot, Manek, and Davis all recorded double-doubles.

The Game

The Jayhawks wasted no time, immediately getting off to a 7-0 run. It began with an Agbaji three just seconds after tipoff.

At 17:45, Manek cranked a three-ball for the Tar Heel’s first points. A Bacot putback — plus the foul — gave Carolina their first lead of the game, 12-11.

UNC wiped away that early Jayhawk momentum around the eight-minute mark. After a few Bacot free throws and a beautiful move by Davis, they had a four-point lead with 7:53 in the half.

“It’s live-action!” coach Davis said after the small run. “I thought we were nervous at the beginning; then we started to settle in. We’re ready to go!”

Boy, were they ever.

After the TV break, Manek hit back-to-back threes. Add some Carolina free throws to that, and Kansas faced their most significant deficit of the tournament.

Kansas finally scored a field goal after a near six-minute drought. But an offensive rebound and putback by Johnson right before half accurately represented the 22-point swing viewers witnessed by Carolina.

The Tar Heels led 40-25 at the half, tying the fourth largest lead by a team in NCAA Championship history.

Much like the beginning of the game, Kansas came out choosing violence.

McCormack set the tone with an electrifying alley-oop slam. Kansas dug into the lead, 45-38 with 15:40 in the game.

That was only the beginning. Kansas took that momentum and RAN with it. They came roaring back, cutting the lead to one point with 12:41 to go.

It was only a matter of time before Kansas tied the game 50-50 halfway through the second half. Then they scored six unanswered, taking the lead for the first time since halfway through the first.

Back-and-fourth action from this point forward — coming down to the wire, 65-65 with three minutes remaining.

Kansas went up on a McCormack jumper 72-69 with just seconds left in the game.

On multiple three-point attempts from UNC, they couldn’t convert.

Kansas had to inbound the ball with just five seconds left in the game, but their player stepped out of bounds with 4.3 seconds left.

Carolina had life.

Love threw up a three on the final play of the game, but it missed everything, and the clock struck triple zeros.

That was the moment the Kansas Jayhawks became the 2022 NCAA National Champions.